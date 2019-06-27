Pelos de punta cuando se mudó a su casa nueva y en una selfie captó algo espeluznante

Le pasó a la locutora australiana Kate Langbroek, quien se mudaba a una casa de más de 800 años de antigüedad en Italia, pero al tomarse una selfie captó un espectro espeluznante que no pasó desapercibido.
La mujer llegó a la construcción en enero, con toda su familia, un día decidió tomarse una foto junto a una amiga que la fue a visitar.
Las féminas se ubicaron detrás de un viejo espejo, fue ahí donde se captó el reflejo de una figura por demás terrorífica.
“Miren por encima de mi cabeza. WTF es eso? Espero que si esa aparición blanca es un fantasma, al menos ayude para que finalmente podamos mudarnos”, escribió la mujer junto a la foto.
People who are following our family’s move to Italy may know of our waiting waiting waiting (Italian style) to move onto our permanent apartment – so when @davoandy and @tashprendergast blew into bologna, we took them on a tour to check on its progress. It’s in an old palazzo… some of it built in the 1300s, and there are three giant mirrors in the lounge, apparently from the 1700s. So much age. I said to Tash “I always think if I turn around really quickly, I’ll be able to see the past in this mirror…” So we were laughing, and decided to take a selfie to see if anything would appear. Look over my head. WTF is that??? Also, I hope if that white apparition is a ghost that it at least pitches in with the renos so we can finally move in.🙏 👻 #wescreamed #withlaughter #sixtakeitaly❤️🇮🇹💚 #possiblyseven #romewasntbuiltinaday