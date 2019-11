ONU lanzó una nueva alarma para evitar una catástrofe climática por falta de medidas inmediatas

🔴 We're on perilous ground 🔴

We are on track for a temperature rise of over 3°C. This would bring mass extinctions & large parts of the planet would be uninhabitable.

We need to supercharge our #ClimateAction ambition NOW to close the #EmissionsGap:

— UN Environment Programme (@UNEP) November 26, 2019