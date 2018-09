Nació con 24 dedos y su familia lo quiere asesinar por una extraña razón

Barabanki: Parents of a boy with 12 fingers & 12 toes claim that relatives are trying to kill their son after a 'tantrik' said that sacrificing a child with a disorder will make them wealthy. Father says, 'we've stopped sending him to school. We have sought help from police also' pic.twitter.com/MyltHK9vej

— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) 2 de septiembre de 2018