Mujer abandonó a su hijo autista en una estación del tren

Please Retweet — We need your help to locate the family of this child found today at Union Station. It’s believed he is 5-7 years old, deaf and autistic and we have been unable to communicate with him. Any info please contact LAPD Transit Services Division at (213) 922-1410 pic.twitter.com/pgCPKd8KY1

— LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) 5 de julio de 2018