Misteriosas ondas sísmicas se registraron durante 20 minutos en diversas partes del mundo

Yep folks, something biggggg, yet strangely slow, sent seismic rumblings around the surface of much of the planet yesterday. The event seems to have happened west of Madagascar. Best analogue so far is a prolonged roof collapse of a volcano magma chamber. Thread👇#twitterscience https://t.co/nb8qsUY8M8

— Stephen Hicks (@seismo_steve) 12 de noviembre de 2018