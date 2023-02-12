in Noticias de Entretenimiento

¡Los memes no perdonan! Arden las redes con «la soltería» de Megan Fox

Se especula con una posible infidelidad por parte del rapero

Megan Fox
Foto tomada de Instagram

Minuto30.com .- Luego de que se conociera que Megan Fox borró todas sus imágenes con su prometido el cantante MGK, las redes no han cesado de arder.

Se especula con una posible infidelidad por parte del rapero, que habrían dejado a la actriz haciendo parte de una larga lista, a la que se han sumado Shakira, Thalía, y hasta la misma Beyoncé.

Tampoco pasó desapercibido para los internautas que Megan Fox dejó de seguir a quien ya sería su expareja y solo sigue a tres cuentas entre ellas la del cantante Eminem.

ARDEN LAS REDES POR «SOLTERIA» DE MEGAN FOX

