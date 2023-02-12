¡Los memes no perdonan! Arden las redes con «la soltería» de Megan Fox

Minuto30.com .- Luego de que se conociera que Megan Fox borró todas sus imágenes con su prometido el cantante MGK, las redes no han cesado de arder.
Se especula con una posible infidelidad por parte del rapero, que habrían dejado a la actriz haciendo parte de una larga lista, a la que se han sumado Shakira, Thalía, y hasta la misma Beyoncé.
Tampoco pasó desapercibido para los internautas que Megan Fox dejó de seguir a quien ya sería su expareja y solo sigue a tres cuentas entre ellas la del cantante Eminem.
ARDEN LAS REDES POR «SOLTERIA» DE MEGAN FOX
Machine Gun Kelly le fue infiel a Megan Fox.
¿Ven lo que sucede cuando una mujer atractiva le da la oportunidad a un feo? A los feos se les sube el ego y en lugar de respetarte creen que pueden ligarse a cuántas mujeres se les cruce si lo lograron contigo.
— Kari V Aguilera (@kaoryvsco) February 12, 2023
Pete Davidson seeing Megan Fox is single pic.twitter.com/3SNEOzXV8M
— Blake Garman (@FrostedBlakes34) February 12, 2023
Aquí esperando el chisme completo de Megan Fox y MGK pic.twitter.com/Y1PwOyR3YY
— CATALINA | ❥Percabeth – ❥Charlie Keating Cobalt (@pc_hrz) February 12, 2023
Pete Davidson and Eminem getting ready for a chance with Megan Fox pic.twitter.com/cp8ISFZOkS
— 🔝 (@D1aphanousBTS) February 12, 2023
MEGAN FOX HA. DESACYIVADO IG pic.twitter.com/GmgTkaGxc1
— ⵣ h.⛓🍷 (@xxajar) February 12, 2023
Can Megan fox start dating women now pic.twitter.com/uvE4ZfgwW4
— Freya (@idatelizzie) February 12, 2023
Pete Davidson and Eminem getting ready for a chance with Megan Fox pic.twitter.com/cp8ISFZOkS
— 🔝 (@D1aphanousBTS) February 12, 2023
Megan Fox has deleted every mgk pic off her ig, quoting Beyoncé’s song about jay cheating, burning his letters and decided to just follow Harry Styles, Timothée Chalamet and Eminem to rub it right in mgk’s face. The world is healing… pic.twitter.com/eKdgfeaS7R
— priscilla (@cinemazietgeist) February 12, 2023