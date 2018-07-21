Las redes sociales hacen de Dwayne Johnson “La Roca”, el actor mejor pagado de la historia, según Forbes

Minuto30.com .- Forbes se ha dado a la tarea de actualizar el listado de los ‘mas’ de la historia en materia de ingresos y con sorpresa ha llegado la noticia; “The Rock” se convirtió en el actor mejor pagado de la historia con ingresos superiores a los 124 millones de dólares.
Este récord fue logrado gracias a “Jumanji: Bienvenidos a la Jungla”, la exitosa película protagonizada por Dwayne Johnson, estrenada el 5 de diciembre de 2017; además, de contar con los bonos que recibe el actor para promocionar sus películas ante sus millones de fanáticos en redes sociales; ejemplo de ello es que en instagram el actor cuenta com más de 110 millones de seguidores.
“The Rock” a través de las redes agradeció el apoyo de su público y reconoció que jámas habría pensado, ni en sus “sueños más descabellados” convertirse en el actor mejor pagado de la historia de Forbes; y dejó ver su felicidad por haber logrado. con tezón y lucha, consolidarse como un gran actor.
Así lo publicó Forbes:
Dwayne @therock Johnson is pioneering a new way to cash in on fame. In addition to hefty $20M up-front paychecks and cuts of back-end studio profits—starting with July's Skyscraper—he'll insist on a separate seven-figure social media fee with every movie in which he appears. Click the link in our bio to find out why The Rock's social media muscle made him Hollywood's highest-paid actor.
Así agradeció el actor, a través de Instagram:
🙏🏾 I work extremely hard but never anticipated (in my wildest dreams) I’d become the highest paid actor in Forbes’ history. I don’t have a Harvard MBA, but my business philosophy and acumen has been sharpened over time and thru failure. My goal when I was wrestling in flea markets for $40bucks per match (well before the bright lights of the @wwe) is still the exact same goal I have today – ALWAYS put my AUDIENCE FIRST. I have one boss – the world. Send you home happy, and I’ve done my job. I’m the dude who started w/ $7bucks. I’m grateful to the bone and hungry to the core. #MakingForbesHistory #AudienceFirstPhilosophy #FleaMarketDreams #HardestWorkerInTheRoom
*swipe left After years of relentless hard work, lil’ bit of luck, successes, failures, more failures and more successes, my career just achieved a pretty awesome milestone – the highest earning actor in the history of Forbes. I’m a firm believer in the notion that there is no success that happens alone. Success always requires a TEAM. THANK YOU to @danygarciaco (founder of @garciacompanies and co-founder of @sevenbucksprod) for her brilliant enterprise/world building acumen, vision and most importantly, her execution 🙏🏾👊🏾 And THANK YOU to our hungry, brilliant and like vision team/ WME Gang, Tyre, Ramer & Brown Grant, Tani, Barash & Altman @GarciaCompanies @Jonesworks Publicity @Viewpoint.PR @SevenBucksProd @SevenBucksCr @SevenBucksDS @flynnpictureco Team Rock Physical Production Again, THANK YOU TEAM and cheers to always putting the audience first and breaking new ground. And to anyone out there reading this right now… remember, I’m the dude who started with $7bucks. Anything can be achieved with relentless hard work, passion, surrounding yourself with smart people and always ALWAYS listening to your gut. #MakingForbesHistory #HardestWorkerInTheRoom #TeamRock