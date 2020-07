Preocupación por misteriosa muerte de más de 350 elefantes en Botsuana

Hundreds of elephant carcasses discovered!

Hundreds of elephants have died in Botswana, South Africa, without the gamekeeper having an explanation. Up to 360 animals are said to have fallen victim to the mysterious mass extinction since the beginning of May!

⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/kmMrnfROcS

— Zeyno Mol (@__zeyno_____) July 2, 2020