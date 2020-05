EN VIDEO: ¡Qué dolor! Pequeño de 2 años intenta despertar a su mamá muerta en una estación de tren

A migrant worker boarded the train from Gujarat to Muzaffarpur, Bihar. Mements before reaching Muzaffarpur, she died of dehydration, hunger and extreme heat. Her little son was trying to wake his dead mother up in the railway platform

