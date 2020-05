EE.UU insiste en tener pruebas de que el Covid-19 provino de un laboratorio chino, contradiciendo a la OMS

NEW: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tells @MarthaRaddatz China “did all that it could to make sure the world didn’t learn in a timely fashion” about COVID-19.

"It was a classic communist disinformation effort," he adds and they will be held "accountable." https://t.co/EKV20Fhx2H pic.twitter.com/YrQRGkeYNk

— This Week (@ThisWeekABC) May 3, 2020