Fue al médico por cansancio y se enteró de que se estaba muriendo

La estadounidense Christina Ferrara fue al médico porque se sentía “cansada” por estrés laboral y al “envejecimiento”, pero después descubrió que padecía una enfermedad.

En 2017 Christina cumplió sus 30 años y días después le comenzaron a sangrar las encías pero creía que era el cepillo de dientes, “mi orina empezó a tornarse oscura y pensé que era porque tomaba poca agua. Pensaba que era solo una cruel bienvenida a mis 30 años”, dijo para el el portal Story Trender.

Ferrera decidió ir donde el médico y fue diagnosticada de ‘ictericia’, es decir, que la piel se pone amarilla por un aumento de la bilirrubina en la sangre como resultado de ciertos trastornos hepáticos. “Cuando mi médico me examinó, me dijo que tenía que ser ingresada en el hospital y que me iba a morir el fin de semana”, contó.

Mientras estaba hospitalizada los síntomas se intensificaron, a tal punto que empezó a perder el conocimiento.

Más tarde fue puesta en coma inducido. Los médicos rechazaron tres hígados: uno era demasiado grande, uno demasiado enfermo y el otro demasiado viejo, pero al cuarto día le presentaron un hígado perfecto. “Literalmente, fue un milagro, tan pronto como lo puse fue como si las baterías estuvieran encendidas”, explicó Ferrara.