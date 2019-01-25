Fue al médico por cansancio y se enteró de que se estaba muriendo

La estadounidense Christina Ferrara fue al médico porque se sentía “cansada” por estrés laboral y al “envejecimiento”, pero después descubrió que padecía una enfermedad.
En 2017 Christina cumplió sus 30 años y días después le comenzaron a sangrar las encías pero creía que era el cepillo de dientes, “mi orina empezó a tornarse oscura y pensé que era porque tomaba poca agua. Pensaba que era solo una cruel bienvenida a mis 30 años”, dijo para el el portal Story Trender.
Ferrera decidió ir donde el médico y fue diagnosticada de ‘ictericia’, es decir, que la piel se pone amarilla por un aumento de la bilirrubina en la sangre como resultado de ciertos trastornos hepáticos. “Cuando mi médico me examinó, me dijo que tenía que ser ingresada en el hospital y que me iba a morir el fin de semana”, contó.
Mientras estaba hospitalizada los síntomas se intensificaron, a tal punto que empezó a perder el conocimiento.
Más tarde fue puesta en coma inducido. Los médicos rechazaron tres hígados: uno era demasiado grande, uno demasiado enfermo y el otro demasiado viejo, pero al cuarto día le presentaron un hígado perfecto. “Literalmente, fue un milagro, tan pronto como lo puse fue como si las baterías estuvieran encendidas”, explicó Ferrara.
I'm 1 year anniversary to my amazing new liver…the little engine that could❤ Today I celebrate my successes!!! Because I have most certainly earned them all💚 The road has not always been easy but my new liver is lovinggggg life. Dan tells me of course it does; how I saved its life too!!! But it hasn't all been puppies and candy canes. My immune system is pretty much non existent so when I get sick…I get illllllllll😷😷😷 But I pull through. My medicines have side effects that I will encounter over the years…but I'm a fighter. But I'm lucky to not have any extenuating circumstances as of right now. I'm happy to report I'm doing extremely well on the liver level. For now but hopefully forever too!!! It's been amazing being alive this past year!!! I've had the chance to make so many more beautiful memories with my family & friends. Its awesome being alive guys!!!! Not a day goes by I don't thank God for bringing me back to torture this world….And thank my donors family! I love everyone at TGH for caring for my family & myself! So I hope this little peek into my story will help you decide to give life. Save someone like I was saved. I was given a second chance for a reason…save others too. If only one of you becomes a donor, than I've done my job!!! Let someone else make memories…let someone else dance with their daddy💚💚💚 #liverrecipient #livertransplant #transplantlife #meds #keepmeliving #imalive #miracle #blessed #survivor #donatelife #savelives #modernmedicine #ilovemydonor #inspire #keepgoing #instadaily #mylife #livelaughlove #posttransplant #transplant #transplantsurvivor #lifelink #lifelinkfl