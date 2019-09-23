FOTOS: El príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle ya están en ¡ÁFRICA!

Los duques de Sussex, el príncipe Harry y su esposa Meghan Markle, ya están en tierras africanas y fueron recibidos con bailes y cantos propios de Sudáfrica, donde inició un tour de 10 días por este continente.
Ciudad del Cabo fue el primer lugar que visitaron los duques pero su aparición pública se hizo sin su hijo Archie, quien están incluido en el tour, pero no asistirá a ningún evento oficial. Luego Harry y Meghan visitaron Nyanga, lugar famoso por su alta tasa de homicidios, donde saludaron a los locales en un evento que organizó “Justice Desk“, organización que apoya a los menores en edad escolar y les enseña a los niños sobre sus derechos, autoconciencia y seguridad, y ofrece clases de defensa personal y capacitación de empoderamiento femenino para las niñas de la comunidad, tal como publica Infobae.
“Estoy aquí contigo como madre, esposa, mujer, mujer de color, como tu hermana”, dijo Meghan luego de bailar un poco con las compañías de danza que los recibieron y apoyo la “dignidad y la igualdad” femenina. Por su parte, Harry en su discurso resaltó que “ningún hombre nace para causar daño a las mujeres… Este es un comportamiento aprendido y un ciclo que debe romperse”.
Markle, de 38 años, lució un vestido diseñado por la marca de moda sostenible de un diseñador de Malawi que tiene un costo de 69 dólares, de acuerdo al tabloide Daily Mail.
👋🏻 South Africa 🇿🇦 • After months of planning, Their Royal Highnesses, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in South Africa today for their official Royal Tour of Southern Africa – focusing on community, grassroots leadership, women’s and girls’ rights, mental health, HIV/AIDS and the environment. Their first stop was to the incredible Justice Desk Project which works to make women and children safer in Nyanga. It’s an issue of vital importance in South Africa and across the globe, their Royal Highnesses wanted to learn first-hand about the issues people face and the work being done on the ground. One of the workshops Their Royal Highnesses saw was the Mbokodo project which provides self-defense classes and female empowerment workshops to young girls who are overcoming major traumas. This project’s powerful motto is “wathint’ abafazi wathint’ imbokodo” which means “you strike a woman; you strike a rock” • “And just on one personal note, may I just say that while I am here with my husband as a member of The Royal Family, I want you to know that for me I am here with you as a mother, as a wife, as a woman, as a woman of colour and as your sister.” – The Duchess of Sussex • @TheJusticeDesk Project is supported by the @Queens_Commonwealth_Trust and works with community leaders in Nyanga, with the firm belief that if you can change the mindset of a community, you can change the mindset of a country. #SussexRoyalTour #RoyalVisitSouthAfrica • Photo ©️PA images / SussexRoyal – video SussexRoyal
The second half of Day one for #SussexRoyalTour brought Their Royal Highnesses to The District Six Museum and the Homecoming Centre who are re-building their local community in Cape Town. The Duke and Duchess had a first hand look and understanding of how much of this diverse community was destroyed, with people subjected to forced relocation during the apartheid era. At the Homecoming centre The Duke and Duchess were treated to food cooked by local women that showcased the wonderful variety of recipes – and the importance of cooking to bring communities together – a topic The Duchess feels strongly about (just like Together, the cookbook from the women of The Hubb Community Kitchen which The Duchess supported this time last year). • Their Royal Highnesses have had an amazing first day in South Africa and are incredibly grateful for the wonderful welcome they have received. Thank You! Stay tuned for more updates and behind the scenes moments on tour! #RoyalVisitSouthAfrica • Photo ©️ SussexRoyal / Omid Scobie / PA images
