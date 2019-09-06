FOTO: Demi Lovato muestra con orgullo su ¡CELULITIS! y el mundo la aplaude

La cantante Demi Lovato encendió las redes sociales con una foto que publicó en bikini en la que no usó retoques digitales y mostró su celulitis con mucho orgullo.
La foto ya tiene más de siete millones de likes y más de 250 mil comentarios, la mayoría alabando a la cantante por mostrarse tal cual es. Esto es un hito en la vida de la artista, quien ha pasado por varias situaciones de dificultad como la de unos meses atrás, cuando estuvo recluída en una institución de rehabilitación por su problema con las drogas.
En esta publicación Demi se confiesa y dice sentirse aliviada por mostrarse tal cual es, pues las demás fotos en bikini que había puesto están editadas, “cosa que odio hacer”, declaró. “Aquí estoy yo, sin vergüenza, sin temor y orgullosa de micuerpo que ha peleado contra tanto y me seguirá asombrando cuando, ojalá, dé a luz algún día”, afirmó la intérprete de “Sorry Not Sorry“.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
This is my biggest fear. A photo of me in a bikini unedited. And guess what, it’s CELLULIT!!!! I’m just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it (yes the other bikini pics were edited – and I hate that I did that but it’s the truth) so that others think I’m THEIR idea of what beautiful is, but it’s just not me. This is what I got. I want this new chapter in my life to be about being authentic to who I am rather than trying to meet someone else’s standards. So here’s me, unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day. It’s such a great feeling to be back in tv/film while not stressing myself with a strenuous workout schedule before 14 hour days, or depriving myself from a real birthday cake rather than opting for watermelon & whip cream with candles because I was terrified of REAL cake and was miserable on some crazy diet shit. Anyway, here’s me, RAW, REAL! And I love me. And you should love you too! Now back to the studio.. I’m working on an anthem.. 🙏🏼🙌🏼🤷🏻♀️ also. Just so everyone’s clear.. I’m not stoked on my appearance BUT I am appreciative of it and sometimes that’s the best I can do. I hope to inspire someone to appreciate their body today too. 💗 #nationalcelulliteday #celluLIT 🔥🔥🔥