FOTO: Con emotivo carrusel de fotos Katy Perry despidió a su abuela Ann, quien acaba de fallecer
En medio del jolgorio que vive Katy Perry con su primer embarazo ha tenido que recibir un duro golpe en su vida, la muerte de su querida abuela Ann.
A través de varias imágenes en su cuenta oficial de Instagram la cantante le rindió un hermoso homenaje a su abuela, quien ya se encontraba con un estado de salud muy deteriorado al momento de su muerte.
“No sé cuándo el alma entra en un nuevo recipiente, pero si hay un más allá donde hay una sala de espera para los que vienen y van, mi mente se pregunta si el alma que está esperando para llegar a mi vida recibirá un beso en la frente de mi dulce abuela, que abandonó este mundo ayer. Mi corazón así lo espera”, escribió Katy relacionando la espera de su primer hijo con la muerte de Ann.
Además añadió como cree ella que su abuela llegará “al más allá”, recordando lo elegante y recatada que era en vida. “Para ser sincera, mi abuela probablemente tendrá un vaso de su vino rosado esperándola a su llegada a este más allá. Y un look más sofisticado, con joyas incluidas, naturalmente”.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
I don’t know when a soul enters a new vehicle but if there is an afterlife where there’s a waiting room of the coming and going my mind wonders if the soul that is waiting to come into my world is getting a kiss on the forehead from my sweet Grandma that departed this earth yesterday. My heart hopes so. If she is able to speak with the soul in waiting the conversation would probably include “are sure you wanna pick this wild group?!” There would most definitely be some sarcasm, a witty quip or two… tbh grandma probably had a glass of her favorite blush wine ready upon arrival to this afterlife… and a most fashionable look, jewels included, naturally. A lot of what I am is because of my father… and he is because of her. She started it all, as she used to remind us and I’m so grateful she did. Family… is there to show us what love can be… sometimes that journey of finding the love is tough to get to AND through but if you can open your heart and let the light lead the way you will find that incomparable love. Ann Pearl Hudson was a fighter. She survived the Great Depression, raised 3 kids on her own as a seamstress, making G strings for showgirls and other such characters in Vegas. She was always authentically herself, funny and full of all the sweet cozy things you think of when you think of grandmas. She gave me crisp dollar bills in hallmark cards, she let us eat her favorite almond cookies from the 99 cent store while we asked questions about the different fans she had on display on her walls. She was a wonderful grandma and I will forever carry some of her in me. When my whit comes out, that’s Ann. When my authenticity comes out, that’s Ann. When my stubbornness comes out, hell, that’s Ann. When my fighter spirit comes out, that’s Ann. When my style comes out, that’s Ann. May she rest in deep peace and kiss the forehead of the soul to come and let them know everything is gonna be OK, especially now that they have gained an angel to look over them ♥️♠️
