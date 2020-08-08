14.735.331Contagios Mundial
610.587Muertes Mundial
204.005Contagios Colombia
6.929Muertes Colombia
16.840Contagios Antioquia
203Muertes Antioquia
La cantante estadounidense Britney Spears compartió un video para mostrar su Crop Top, pero lo que llamó la atención de los internautas fue la manera en la que enseñó la prenda de vestir.
“Los mensajes crípticos de Britney son más difíciles que el código Da Vinci”, uno de sus seguidores le escribió en el último clip publicado en su cuenta de Instagram, donde sale de pasarela mientras modela su nuevo Crop Top color azul.
Mostrando su abdomen, con un pequeño short de color blanco y con su cabello liso salió de un lado para otro mientras escuchaba la canción ‘La Isla Bonita’ de la cantante Madonna.
Los seguidores le han dejado estos mensajes en su post: “¡se ve tan inquieta, asustada y drogada!”, “esto no es normal”, “no estoy seguro de que necesitáramos un video musical completo solo para lucir un top”, entre otros.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
I really like my new top !!!! CLOTHES 👒👛 make me happy 🤓🤓🤓!!!! Anyhow … while I’m on the subject of SHARING … I feel obliged to continue !!! I know we are all getting a little coo coo with what’s going on in the world 🙄🤷♀️ … It feels like I haven’t been to a spa 🧖♀️🧖♀️💅💅 in years so I decided to create one at my house 🏡 !!!! I bought an electrical mat that vibrates your body, neck, back, and legs …. it’s so cool !!!! Then I got honey 🍯, two of my favorite 🧴 lotions, coconut oil, and baby oil …. then I wrapped myself in aluminum foil and saran wrap 🙈 !!!! I did this for an hour it was so awesome 👏 and my skin was smoother than a baby’s ass 🤣🎂🙊 !!!! Ps 15 years ago I had an experience in New York where they had an overhead shower that would sprinkle your body with hot water and fruit … yes fruit was involved 🍇🍓🥝🍴!!!! You don’t even have to get up 🥞🥓☀️ …. you just close your eyes and relax ☘️🌛!!!! The antioxidants must have worked their magic because my skin felt great after 👯♀️!!!! I haven’t had an experience like that since then so if anybody out there knows where I can find a place like that again give me shout !!!! After coronavirus that’ll be the first place I go ⭐️💋👄🧚🏻♂️🌼🌷👑🐠🐣🦄🍦🍿🏹 !!!!
VIDEO: “Fue un accidente”: Britney Spears incendió su gimnasio durante la cuarentena
CONTAGIADOS
PERSONAS FALLECIDAS