Dólar: $3.757,44 Euro: $4.429,01

Covid-19

En vivo

  • 20.405.098

    Contagios Mundial

  • 744.211

    Muertes Mundial

  • 410.453

    Contagios Colombia

  • 13.475

    Muertes Colombia

  • 54.165

    Contagios Antioquia

  • 937

    Muertes Antioquia
    • Ver especial
    Por -

    VIDEO: Aterrada de perder tanto cabello, actriz contó las terribles secuelas que le dejó la Covid-19

    Enviar Compartir Twittear
    Fotos tomadas de @milano_alyssa

    La actriz estadounidense Alyssa Milano le contó a sus seguidores que se le está cayendo el cabello tras contagiarse de la Covid-19.

    En el video publicado en su cuenta de Twitter, Alyssa dice “hola a todos, solo quería mostrarles la cantidad de cabello que se está cayendo de mi cabeza como resultado de la covid-19”.

    En el clip se le ve con el cabello mojado mientras muestra los manojos de melena que le queda en el cepillo y en las manos tras desenredarse.

    La actriz anunció que a principios del mes de abril se sentía enferma, “todo me dolía, perdí el olfato. Sentía como si un elefante estuviera sentado en mi pecho. No podía respirar. No podía retener la comida en mí. Perdí 9 libras en 2 semanas (4 kilos aproximadamente). Estaba confundida. Tenía fiebre leve. Y los dolores de cabeza eran horribles”.

    Ver esta publicación en Instagram

    This was me on April 2nd after being sick for 2 weeks. I had never been this kind of sick. Everything hurt. Loss of smell. It felt like an elephant was sitting on my chest. I couldn’t breathe. I couldn’t keep food in me. I lost 9 pounds in 2 weeks. I was confused. Low grade fever. And the headaches were horrible. I basically had every Covid symptom. At the very end of march I took two covid19 tests and both were negative. I also took a covid antibody test (the finger prick test) after I was feeling a bit better. NEGATIVE. After living the last 4 months with lingering symptoms like, vertigo, stomach abnormalities, irregular periods, heart palpitations, shortness of breath, zero short term memory, and general malaise, I went and got an antibody test from a blood draw (not the finger prick) from a lab. I am POSITIVE for covid antibodies. I had Covid19. I just want you to be aware that our testing system is flawed and we don’t know the real numbers. I also want you to know, this illness is not a hoax. I thought I was dying. It felt like I was dying. I will be donating my plasma with hopes that I might save a life. Please take care of yourselves. Please wash your hands and wear a mask and social distance. I don’t want anyone to feel the way I felt. Be well. I love you all (well, maybe not the trolls. Just the kind people.)❤️

    Una publicación compartida de Alyssa Milano (@milano_alyssa) el

    Ver esta publicación en Instagram

    #fridayfeeling

    Una publicación compartida de Alyssa Milano (@milano_alyssa) el

    Akashinga: “The Brave Ones” lo nuevo de James Cameron




    Enviar Compartir Twittear
    Haga de Minuto30.com su medio informativo en Google Noticias


    Deja tu comentario

    Te puede interesar


    Mascotas perdidas y en adopción


    ¿Lo reconoce? Este perrito fue encontrado en Cristo Rey

    Perrito perdido en Bello

    A ‘Lam’ lo buscan sus dueños en Bello, ¿lo ha visto?

    Perrito encontrado en carretera Santa Elena

    Buscan a los dueños de este perrito encontrado en avenida de Santa Elena

    'Dostin' perdido en Altavista

    ‘Dostin’ se perdió por Altavista, sus dueños lo buscan

    'Sirius' perdido en Guayabal

    A ‘Sirius’ lo buscan sus dueños en Guayabal, ¿lo ha visto?

    Horóscopo


    Horóscopo del 8 de agosto de 2020

    Cocinando con Minuto30


    EN VIDEO: Prepara una deliciosa “Hamburguesa Fuoco” con Los Andrade… y es que no solo cantan

    Suscríbete a nuestros boletines

    Recibe todos los días las noticias más relevantes de Minuto30.com

    Instala nuestras Apps

    Todas las noticias de Minuto30 en tu bolsillo
  • Minuto30 para Android
  • Minuto30 Play para Android
  • Minuto30 Play para iOS

    • Síguenos en las redes

    Minuto30.com

    • Medellín

  • Área Metropolitana
  • Medellín Innovadora
  • Ciudad Crónica
  • Denuncia Ciudadana
  • Accidentes
  • Ciudad
  • Pronóstico del Tiempo
  • Alcaldía
  • Salud
  • Educación
  • Agricultura
  • Judicial
  • Infraestructura

    • Bogotá

  • Ciudad Crónica
  • Denuncia ciudadana
  • Accidentes
  • Ciudad
  • Medio Ambiente
  • Alcaldía
  • Salud
  • Educación
  • Agricultura
  • Judicial
  • Infraestructura

    • Antioquia

  • Denuncia Ciudadana
  • Accidentes
  • Ciudad
  • Medio Ambiente
  • Salud
  • Educación
  • Agricultura
  • Judicial
  • Infraestructura

    • Nacional

  • Ciudad
  • Medio Ambiente
  • Educación
  • Salud
  • Agricultura
  • Judicial
  • Infraestructura

    • Política

  • Bogotá
  • Medellín


    • Economía

  • Banca y Finanzas
  • Bolsa de Valores

    • Internacional

  • Africa
  • América Latina
  • América del Norte
  • Asia
  • Europa

    • Deportes

  • Deportivo Independiente Medellín
  • Atlético Nacional
  • Atletismo
  • Fútbol Internacional
  • Champions League
  • Copa Libertadores de América
  • Copa Sudamericana
  • Baloncesto
  • Deportes Extremos
  • Ciclismo
  • Deporte a Motor
  • Golf

    • Entretenimiento

  • Arte
  • Cultura
  • Gastronomía
  • Historia
  • Horóscopo
  • Literatura
  • Moda
  • Redes Sociales
  • Vivir mejor
  • Mascotas
  • Urbano
  • Feria de Flores
    • Play Horóscopo Sexualidad Más Salud Ciencia y Tecnología Opinión Denuncia Ciudadana Ciudad Crónica Fe de Erratas
    Minuto30 S.A.S - Copyright © 2020 | Superintendencia de Industria y Comercio - Nit: 900604924-8 | Medellín - Antioquia, Colombia | info@minuto30.com

    'Lo que leas hoy en Minuto30 mañana será noticia'.

  • Inicio
  • ¿Quiénes Somos?
  • ¿Cómo anunciar?
  • Términos y Condiciones
  • Política de Privacidad
  • Contáctenos