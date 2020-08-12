VIDEO: Aterrada de perder tanto cabello, actriz contó las terribles secuelas que le dejó la Covid-19
La actriz estadounidense Alyssa Milano le contó a sus seguidores que se le está cayendo el cabello tras contagiarse de la Covid-19.
En el video publicado en su cuenta de Twitter, Alyssa dice “hola a todos, solo quería mostrarles la cantidad de cabello que se está cayendo de mi cabeza como resultado de la covid-19”.
En el clip se le ve con el cabello mojado mientras muestra los manojos de melena que le queda en el cepillo y en las manos tras desenredarse.
La actriz anunció que a principios del mes de abril se sentía enferma, “todo me dolía, perdí el olfato. Sentía como si un elefante estuviera sentado en mi pecho. No podía respirar. No podía retener la comida en mí. Perdí 9 libras en 2 semanas (4 kilos aproximadamente). Estaba confundida. Tenía fiebre leve. Y los dolores de cabeza eran horribles”.
Thought I’d show you what #Covid19 does to your hair. Please take this seriously. #WearADamnMask #LongHauler pic.twitter.com/H0wCmzYswV
— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 9, 2020
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
This was me on April 2nd after being sick for 2 weeks. I had never been this kind of sick. Everything hurt. Loss of smell. It felt like an elephant was sitting on my chest. I couldn’t breathe. I couldn’t keep food in me. I lost 9 pounds in 2 weeks. I was confused. Low grade fever. And the headaches were horrible. I basically had every Covid symptom. At the very end of march I took two covid19 tests and both were negative. I also took a covid antibody test (the finger prick test) after I was feeling a bit better. NEGATIVE. After living the last 4 months with lingering symptoms like, vertigo, stomach abnormalities, irregular periods, heart palpitations, shortness of breath, zero short term memory, and general malaise, I went and got an antibody test from a blood draw (not the finger prick) from a lab. I am POSITIVE for covid antibodies. I had Covid19. I just want you to be aware that our testing system is flawed and we don’t know the real numbers. I also want you to know, this illness is not a hoax. I thought I was dying. It felt like I was dying. I will be donating my plasma with hopes that I might save a life. Please take care of yourselves. Please wash your hands and wear a mask and social distance. I don’t want anyone to feel the way I felt. Be well. I love you all (well, maybe not the trolls. Just the kind people.)❤️
Te puede interesar
-
FOTOS: ¡”Pequeño triunfo”!, ya le creció el cabello a Hassam tras sobrevivir al cáncer
A través de su cuenta de Instagram, el humorista Gerly Hassam Gómez mostró que ya le está creciendo un poco el cab...
-
Akashinga: “The Brave Ones” lo nuevo de James Cameron
El productor James Cameron, se mete en la piel de las intrépidas guardabosques de África que protegen animales en v...
-
Homenaje a Jota Mario Valencia con “gafas”
Jota Mario Valencia, el “bobito” como cariñosamente le decía Pacheco, continúa en el corazón de los co...
-
Vuelve el Príncipe del Rap pero dramático
No todo es malo para Will Smith, si hablamos de la “caída de dientes” porque la buena noticia se filtró ...
-
“Robin’s Wish” el documental de la mente de Robin Williams
Han pasado seis años del suicidio de Robin Williams, un documental espera descifrar qué pasó en la mente del hombre...