La socialité Kim Kardashian anunció en sus redes sociales que el reality que tiene junto a su familia se acaba.
“Keeping Up With The Kardashians” es emitido para todo el mundo a través de E!.
En un post de Instagram, Kim explicó: “Después de 14 años, 20 temporadas, cientos de episodios y spin-off, estamos más que agradecidos con todos ustedes que nos han observado durante todos estos años, a través de los buenos tiempos, los malos tiempos, la felicidad, las lágrimas y las muchas relaciones e hijos. Siempre apreciaremos los maravillosos recuerdos y las innumerables personas que hemos conocido en el camino”.
“Nuestra última temporada saldrá al aire a principios del próximo año en 2021. Sin Keeping up with the Kardashians, no estaría donde estoy hoy”, remarcó.
To our amazing fans – It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way. Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives. Our last season will air early next year in 2021. Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever. With Love and Gratitude, Kim
