La socialité Kim Kardashian anunció en sus redes sociales que el reality que tiene junto a su familia se acaba.

“Keeping Up With The Kardashians” es emitido para todo el mundo a través de E!.

En un post de Instagram, Kim explicó: “Después de 14 años, 20 temporadas, cientos de episodios y spin-off, estamos más que agradecidos con todos ustedes que nos han observado durante todos estos años, a través de los buenos tiempos, los malos tiempos, la felicidad, las lágrimas y las muchas relaciones e hijos. Siempre apreciaremos los maravillosos recuerdos y las innumerables personas que hemos conocido en el camino”.

“Nuestra última temporada saldrá al aire a principios del próximo año en 2021. Sin Keeping up with the Kardashians, no estaría donde estoy hoy”, remarcó.