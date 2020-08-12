Dólar: $3.763,91 Euro: $4.420,21

Covid-19

En vivo

  • 19.913.080

    Contagios Mundial

  • 732.185

    Muertes Mundial

  • 387.481

    Contagios Colombia

  • 12.842

    Muertes Colombia

  • 49.947

    Contagios Antioquia

  • 855

    Muertes Antioquia
    • Ver especial
    Por -

    FOTOS: Posando con corona junto a su esposo, Ricky Martin alborotó a sus fans con esta portada

    Enviar Compartir Twittear
    Foto tomada de @ricky_martin

    Ricky Martin y su esposo, Jwan Yosef, enloquecen las redes con fotografías en las que salían con coronas de reyes y camisillas blancas ajustadas que combinaron con pantalones oscuros.

    A través de sus redes sociales, Ricky y su esposo mostraron el amor que se tienen en una imagen donde están abrazados. La pareja LGBTI saldrá en las páginas de la más reciente edición de Out Magazine.

    Recordemos que el cantante de pop latino se convirtió en padre a los 35 años. Ahora tiene cuatro hijos llamados, Matteo, Valentino, Lucía y Renn.

    Ver esta publicación en Instagram

    Family issue @outmagazine

    Una publicación compartida de Ricky (@ricky_martin) el

    Ver esta publicación en Instagram

    There’s no introductions needed for our latest cover star — his is a name we all know and love. Welcome to Ricky’s revolution. In a spread shot at his California home, #RickyMartin, the globally renowned singer, actor, and performer, opens up about his music and how the prospect of no longer being able to perform in front of massive, sold-out crowds (because of COVID) impacted him. “For me it was like, I don’t know how to do anything else,” @Ricky_Martin says. “I always thought I was going to be able to do this as long as I wanted to— even if I looked ridiculous onstage at 70 years old with a cane, it was my option. But apparently that was no more.” Hit the link in bio to read how he ended up dealing with the anxiety that caused, his thoughts on expanding his family after being cooped up for so long, and what to expect from his new music.⁠⠀ 📸 @fei_bian;⁠⠀ 👔 @luxurylaw. Ricky wears coat and pants by @berluti

    Una publicación compartida de Out Magazine (@outmagazine) el

    Ver esta publicación en Instagram

    Father. King of Latin Pop. Activist. Since his early days in the Latin boy band #Menudo, #RickyMartin has used his platform and celebrity to shine a light on important topics. Then, it was as an ambassador for #UNICEF. But in 2000, he launched @rm_foundation which he's used to wage a global war on child trafficking. “If I don’t do something, I’m allowing it to happen,” the star explains of his efforts. “If I have the platform that social media has given me to talk to 75 million people, it would be horrible not to talk about the things that people need to hear.” But he's not just firing off tweets. Last summer, the performer flew to his native Puerto Rico to call for the resignation of Governor Ricardo Rosselló whose misogynistic and homophobic messages had been exposed. Martin was there, in the thick of a reported 2 million people in the streets waving flags, and demanding justice. After 15 days, the people got what they asked for. “One thing that I’m going to always take with me is that after those days protesting, my kids would wait for me back home, and I knew that they will become revolutionaries because of the passion that we have towards social justice and fairness for all,” says @Ricky_Martin. Read the full story at the link in bio. 📸 @fei_bian;⁠⠀ 👔 @luxurylaw. Turtleneck and trousers by @berluti. Necklace by @joomilim

    Una publicación compartida de Out Magazine (@outmagazine) el

    Ver esta publicación en Instagram

    ⚜️❤️⚜️ @outmagazine

    Una publicación compartida de Jwan Yosef (@jwanyosef) el

    Ver esta publicación en Instagram

    A daddy indeed. “Listen, I became a daddy when I was 35; it’s not the same thing when you’re 48,” @ricky_martin, who has four children with his husband @jwanyosef, says in our cover story. “You need the energy! And I’m strong, trust me, I’m healthy—I’m carrying two babies at the same time and the stroller and the backpack—but it’s a lot. It’s a big responsibility.” Still, could the pop star see a world where there's more? Click the link in bio to find out that, and to hear how his lifelong fight against child trafficking sometimes complicates the matter.⁠⠀ 📸 @fei_bian;⁠⠀ 👔 @luxurylaw. Ricky and Jwan both wear shirts by @hanro.official, bracelets and rings by @davidyurman, crowns by @vauje.

    Una publicación compartida de Out Magazine (@outmagazine) el




    Enviar Compartir Twittear
    Haga de Minuto30.com su medio informativo en Google Noticias


    Deja tu comentario

    Te puede interesar


    Mascotas perdidas y en adopción


    'Dostin' perdido en Altavista

    ‘Dostin’ se perdió por Altavista, sus dueños lo buscan

    'Sirius' perdido en Guayabal

    A ‘Sirius’ lo buscan sus dueños en Guayabal, ¿lo ha visto?

    Gato encontrado

    Se encontraron este gatico en Bello, ¿lo reconoce?

    'Bruno' se perdió por el metro cable La Aurora

    ‘Bruno’ se perdió por el metro cable La Aurora

    'Merengue' se perdió en el barrio La Castellana

    ‘Merengue’ se perdió en el barrio La Castellana

    Horóscopo


    Horóscopo del 8 de agosto de 2020

    Cocinando con Minuto30


    EN VIDEO: Prepara una deliciosa “Hamburguesa Fuoco” con Los Andrade… y es que no solo cantan

    Suscríbete a nuestros boletines

    Recibe todos los días las noticias más relevantes de Minuto30.com

    Instala nuestras Apps

    Todas las noticias de Minuto30 en tu bolsillo
  • Minuto30 para Android
  • Minuto30 Play para Android
  • Minuto30 Play para iOS

    • Síguenos en las redes

    Minuto30.com

    • Medellín

  • Área Metropolitana
  • Medellín Innovadora
  • Ciudad Crónica
  • Denuncia Ciudadana
  • Accidentes
  • Ciudad
  • Pronóstico del Tiempo
  • Alcaldía
  • Salud
  • Educación
  • Agricultura
  • Judicial
  • Infraestructura

    • Bogotá

  • Ciudad Crónica
  • Denuncia ciudadana
  • Accidentes
  • Ciudad
  • Medio Ambiente
  • Alcaldía
  • Salud
  • Educación
  • Agricultura
  • Judicial
  • Infraestructura

    • Antioquia

  • Denuncia Ciudadana
  • Accidentes
  • Ciudad
  • Medio Ambiente
  • Salud
  • Educación
  • Agricultura
  • Judicial
  • Infraestructura

    • Nacional

  • Ciudad
  • Medio Ambiente
  • Educación
  • Salud
  • Agricultura
  • Judicial
  • Infraestructura

    • Política

  • Bogotá
  • Medellín


    • Economía

  • Banca y Finanzas
  • Bolsa de Valores

    • Internacional

  • Africa
  • América Latina
  • América del Norte
  • Asia
  • Europa

    • Deportes

  • Deportivo Independiente Medellín
  • Atlético Nacional
  • Atletismo
  • Fútbol Internacional
  • Champions League
  • Copa Libertadores de América
  • Copa Sudamericana
  • Baloncesto
  • Deportes Extremos
  • Ciclismo
  • Deporte a Motor
  • Golf

    • Entretenimiento

  • Arte
  • Cultura
  • Gastronomía
  • Historia
  • Horóscopo
  • Literatura
  • Moda
  • Redes Sociales
  • Vivir mejor
  • Mascotas
  • Urbano
  • Feria de Flores
    • Play Horóscopo Sexualidad Más Salud Ciencia y Tecnología Opinión Denuncia Ciudadana Ciudad Crónica Fe de Erratas
    Minuto30 S.A.S - Copyright © 2020 | Superintendencia de Industria y Comercio - Nit: 900604924-8 | Medellín - Antioquia, Colombia | info@minuto30.com

    'Lo que leas hoy en Minuto30 mañana será noticia'.

  • Inicio
  • ¿Quiénes Somos?
  • ¿Cómo anunciar?
  • Términos y Condiciones
  • Política de Privacidad
  • Contáctenos