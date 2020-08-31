Dólar: 3.744,48 Euro: $4.465,12

Covid-19

En vivo

  • 24.215.678

    Contagios Mundial

  • 826.743

    Muertes Mundial

  • 607.938

    Contagios Colombia

  • 19.364

    Muertes Colombia

  • 79.784

    Contagios Antioquia

  • 1.652

    Muertes Antioquia
    • Ver especial
    Por -

    FOTO: Katy Perry mostró cómo luce tras cinco días del nacimiento de su hija

    Enviar Compartir Twittear
    Fotos tomadas de @katyperry

    La cantante Katy Perry mostró cómo luce tras cinco días de dar a su luz a su hija Daisy, a través de sus estados de Instagram posó con la mayor naturalidad su cuerpo posparto.

    Con una imagen en la que sale posando al frente de un espejo en ropa interior bromeó sobre su pelo diciendo que la “peluquería y maquillaje por: Agotamiento”.

    Dejando ver su barriga posparto colocó un sticker con el logo de los MTV VMA para mostrar el atuendo que llevaba, que no tenía nada qué ver con lo elegante que había asistido en otros años a la entrega de premios.

    FOTOS: Con una tierna imagen, Katy Perry y Orlando Bloom anunciaron el nacimiento de su primera hija

    Foto tomada de @katyperry

    Ver esta publicación en Instagram

    #Repost @unicef ・・・ Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.⠀ ⠀ “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us.⠀ ⠀ “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.⠀ ⠀ “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity.⠀ ⠀ Gratefully-⠀ ⠀ Katy & Orlando.”⠀ ⠀ Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.

    Una publicación compartida de Orlando Bloom (@orlandobloom) el




    Enviar Compartir Twittear
    Haga de Minuto30.com su medio informativo en Google Noticias


    Deja tu comentario

    Te puede interesar


    Mascotas perdidas y en adopción


    Esta gatica se perdió en Robledo La Campiña

    ¿La reconoce? Se la encontraron en San Javier

    A esta gatica la buscan en Bello

    A “Kira” la buscan en Bello, ¡comparte!

    “Tokio” se perdió en Itagüí, ¿lo ha visto?

    Horóscopo


    Horóscopo del 29 de agosto de 2020

    Cocinando con Minuto30


    EN VIDEO. Derretido de quesos: Una deliciosa entrada FUOCO con “Los Andrade”

    Suscríbete a nuestros boletines

    Recibe todos los días las noticias más relevantes de Minuto30.com

    Instala nuestras Apps

    Todas las noticias de Minuto30 en tu bolsillo
  • Minuto30 para Android
  • Minuto30 Play para Android
  • Minuto30 Play para iOS

    • Síguenos en las redes

    Minuto30.com

    • Medellín

  • Área Metropolitana
  • Medellín Innovadora
  • Ciudad Crónica
  • Denuncia Ciudadana
  • Accidentes
  • Ciudad
  • Pronóstico del Tiempo
  • Alcaldía
  • Salud
  • Educación
  • Agricultura
  • Judicial
  • Infraestructura

    • Bogotá

  • Ciudad Crónica
  • Denuncia ciudadana
  • Accidentes
  • Ciudad
  • Medio Ambiente
  • Alcaldía
  • Salud
  • Educación
  • Agricultura
  • Judicial
  • Infraestructura

    • Antioquia

  • Denuncia Ciudadana
  • Accidentes
  • Ciudad
  • Medio Ambiente
  • Salud
  • Educación
  • Agricultura
  • Judicial
  • Infraestructura

    • Nacional

  • Ciudad
  • Medio Ambiente
  • Educación
  • Salud
  • Agricultura
  • Judicial
  • Infraestructura

    • Política

  • Bogotá
  • Medellín


    • Economía

  • Banca y Finanzas
  • Bolsa de Valores

    • Internacional

  • Africa
  • América Latina
  • América del Norte
  • Asia
  • Europa

    • Deportes

  • Deportivo Independiente Medellín
  • Atlético Nacional
  • Atletismo
  • Fútbol Internacional
  • Champions League
  • Copa Libertadores de América
  • Copa Sudamericana
  • Baloncesto
  • Deportes Extremos
  • Ciclismo
  • Deporte a Motor
  • Golf

    • Entretenimiento

  • Arte
  • Cultura
  • Gastronomía
  • Historia
  • Horóscopo
  • Literatura
  • Moda
  • Redes Sociales
  • Vivir mejor
  • Mascotas
  • Urbano
  • Feria de Flores
    • Play Horóscopo Sexualidad Más Salud Ciencia y Tecnología Opinión Denuncia Ciudadana Ciudad Crónica Fe de Erratas
    Minuto30 S.A.S - Copyright © 2020 | Superintendencia de Industria y Comercio - Nit: 900604924-8 | Medellín - Antioquia, Colombia | info@minuto30.com

    'Lo que leas hoy en Minuto30 mañana será noticia'.

  • Inicio
  • ¿Quiénes Somos?
  • ¿Cómo anunciar?
  • Términos y Condiciones
  • Política de Privacidad
  • Contáctenos