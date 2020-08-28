Dólar: 3.818,37 Euro: $4.540,20

    FOTOS: Con una tierna imagen, Katy Perry y Orlando Bloom anunciaron el nacimiento de su primera hija

    Katy Perry Foto tomada de @katyperry

    La cantante Katy Perry y Orlando Bloom dieron a conocer la llegada de su primera hija, Daisy Dove Bloom.

    A través de la cuenta de Instagram de Unicef, ONG de la que son embajadores, le dedicaron unas tiernas palabras tras conocer la llegada de la pequeña.

    “Estamos flotando con amor y asombro por la llegada sana y segura de nuestra hija”, informó Unicef.

    Recordemos que Orlando tiene otro hijo fruto de su relación con la modelo Miranda Kerr, con quien estuvo casado de 2010 a 2013

    Ver esta publicación en Instagram

    Posted @withregram • @unicef Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.⠀ ⠀ “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us.⠀ ⠀ “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.⠀ ⠀ “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity.⠀ ⠀ Gratefully-⠀ ⠀ Katy & Orlando.”⠀ ⠀ Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.

    Una publicación compartida de KATY PERRY (@katyperry) el

    Ver esta publicación en Instagram

    Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom's new bundle of joy.⠀ ⠀ "We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," Katy and Orlando told us.⠀ ⠀ "But we know we're the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.⠀ ⠀ "As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB's arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity.⠀ ⠀ Gratefully-⠀ ⠀ Katy & Orlando."⠀ ⠀ Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.

    Una publicación compartida de UNICEF (@unicef) el




