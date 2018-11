EN VIDEO: “Cogieron” a una tortuga en mar abierto con 800 kilos de cocaína

During their 68-day Eastern Pacific counter drug patrol, the crew of USCGC Thetis rescued a large sea turtle entangled in $53 million worth of cocaine. Read here to learn more about this patrol: https://t.co/x9VCINZ25I pic.twitter.com/Zhddcb4lgg

— U.S. Coast Guard (@USCG) 21 de diciembre de 2017