El primer robot cosmonauta regresa a la Tierra después de su breve visita a la Estación Espacial Internacional

At 20:37 UTC the #SoyuzMS14 engine operation braking command was given, it was on for almost 4 minutes. To perform the braking maneuver, the vehicle turns its engine to the front along the flight trajectory.

The descent module is planned to land at 21:34 UTC pic.twitter.com/WFDnJKZWwk

— РОСКОСМОС (@roscosmos) September 6, 2019