“El poder y la inteligencia de las mujeres hoy me parece sexy”, Jennifer Aniston

La actriz Jennifer Aniston está lista para volver a la TV con su nueva serie ‘The Morning Show‘, excusa perfecta para que InStyle Magazine le hiciera un photoshoot espectacular y le diera espacio en sus páginas para que se despachara en elogios al actual movimiento de empoderamiento femenino en Hollywood.
Quién mejor que Aniston para hacer parte del “Beauty Issue” de InStyle, una mujer que a sus 50 años ostenta de una belleza absoluta que ha madurado a la par con su carrera, pues a pesar de que ha cogido la fama con sus brazos y tiene unas curvas envidiables, Aniston lleva su vida más allá de esas banalidades y mira de frente a una industria que tuvo que acoger a las mujeres por lo que son, seres pensantes, inteligentes, conscientes, talentosas y lo más importantes: con poder.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Jennifer Aniston has been a beacon of American glamour for the past 25 years, and now she’s stretching her boundaries. In a series of five newsstand covers (just try to choose a favorite), she channels iconic beauty looks from the ‘60s and ‘70s. Read the full interview from our October beauty issue at the link in bio, and stay tuned for more cover shots. I Photographed by @michaelthompsonstudio; Styled by @juliavonboehm; Story by @kerrybombe
“A las mujeres nunca se les permitió tener poder. El poder me parece sexy hoy, al igual que la inteligencia de las mujeres y cuán capaces y creativas son”, declaró la eterna Rachel de ‘Friends‘, quien 15 años después de haber terminado esta afamada serie, no había vuelto a meterse de lleno en un proyecto televisivo como lo ha hecho en ‘The Morning Show‘, junto a su gran amiga y colega Reese Witherspoon. “El programa te ofrece un vistazo detrás de la cortina de muchas cosas: lo que se necesita para llevar a cabo un programa matutino, el estilo de vida único de estos presentadores, la obsesión con la cultura de las celebridades y la humanidad en medio de la corrupción”, declaró a la revista.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Jennifer Aniston’s been stepping outside her comfort zone recently, both as a ‘60s bombshell 🎀 in our October beauty issue and on the set of her new Apple TV+ series @themorningshow — her most complex role to date. “We’re addressing the ugly truths of how men have treated women in our society, particularly in the workplace all these years,” she tells @kerrybombe. “We sold it in the summer, and then Harvey Weinstein happened in the fall…Reese and I were like, ‘The show is writing itself.’ It was as if the universe were begging for this patriarchal society to be exposed.” Full story at the link in bio. I Photographed by @michaelthompsonstudio; Styled by @juliavonboehm
Ellas mismas, “Jenn” y Reese, tuvieron que mostrar el proyecto a los directivos de la plataforma de televisión vía streaming de Apple, quienes les encantó y ya firmaron dos temporadas con 20 capítulos en total. “Cuando descubrimos que estábamos entre los primeros espectáculos que Apple había comprado, Reese y yo tuvimos que pellizcarnos… Las primeras mujeres en ayudar a lanzar una red como actrices y productoras, con una hermosa porción de ese pastel que realmente ganamos y merecimos. Hicimos un gran brindis por eso”, declaró.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
There’s a Jen for every mood in our October beauty issue, but she’s the queen of consistency in her everyday life — whether you’re talking style choices or who’s in her inner circle. “Some people would call it playing it safe, but I know when I’m comfortable with something [or someone] and when I’m not,” she tells @kerrybombe. More images of Jen as you’ve never seen her at the link in bio. I Photographed by @michaelthompsonstudio; Styled by @juliavonboehm
Este show va muy de la mano con todo el movimiento #MeToo en Hollywood, sin embargo, el proyecto había sido creado por las dos actrices antes de todo el escándalo. “El programa siempre fue sobre el abuso de poder, las mujeres y el sexismo. Lo vendimos en el verano, y luego Harvey (Weinstein) sucedió en el otoño”, confeso y añadió que las acusaciones contra los presentadores Charlie Rose y Matt Lauer vinieron después. “Reese y yo estábamos como… ‘El programa se está escribiendo sí mismo’… Era como si el universo suplicara que esta sociedad patriarcal fuera expuesta. Es una locura”.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
With a milestone birthday behind her and a new show on the horizon, Jennifer Aniston feels more in control than ever. “Women were never allowed to have power. Power feels sexy to me today, as does women’s intelligence and how capable and creative they are.” More from our October beauty issue at the link in bio. I Photographed by @michaelthompsonstudio; Styled by @juliavonboehm; Story by @kerrybombe
Además de este nuevo show, Aniston se siente orgullosa de su edad, “a gusto” con su imagen y es honesta: “no quiero canas”. Además, dice que no quiere que le pongan etiquetas de “solterona” u otras que aparezcan, pues asegura que está feliz porque “Tengo trabajo, una familia y amigos geniales. No tengo razones para sentirme de otra manera”.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Cheers to Jennifer Aniston — the woman has a lot to be proud of. “When we found out that we were among the first shows to be bought by Apple, @ReeseWitherspoon and I both had this pinch-me moment,” she tells @kerrybombe. “The first women to help launch a network as actors and producers, having a beautiful piece of that pie that we really earned and deserved. We had a big toast to that.” Full story from our October issue at the link in bio. I Photographed by @michaelthompsonstudio; Styled by @juliavonboehm