#geraintthomas pic1 the bottle makes contact, he starts to skid under the bottle in pic 2 he's out of his seat trying to control, pic 3 1/2sec later 20 meters down road on his side. Pic 4 Bahrain McLaren bottle that took him out. Miracle ride to get up and finish,60kmph+ crash. pic.twitter.com/TyvTWy7OmE

— Barpy Von Platwurst (@BarpyPlatwurst) October 5, 2020