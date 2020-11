Falleció el deportista extremo conocido como el ‘pájaro volador’, cuando entrenaba en Dubai

RIP Jetman @VinceReffet ? This morning he left earth for his last eternal flight. Pioneer, Innovater and always pushing the borders in Human Flight. Last time we met in Empuriabrava, I still have a lot of questions. Till we see each other again. @soulflyers1 #jetman #vincereffet pic.twitter.com/GVZ468BJpP

— Max Penk (@mptv) November 17, 2020