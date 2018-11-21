Choque múltiple provocó incendio en el puente de Brooklyn y dejó un muerto

21 noviembre, 2018 Manuela Duque Accidentes, Internacional
Tomada de Twitter.

Un incendio en el puente Brooklyn dejó un muerto y al menos cinco personas heridas, informó el Servicio de Emergencias de los Bomberos de Nueva York.

Según reportaron los medios locales, cuatro vehículos colisionaron en el puente y se incendiaron. Testigos indicaron haber escuchado una explosión. Las causas del siniestro aún están en investigación.