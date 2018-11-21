Choque múltiple provocó incendio en el puente de Brooklyn y dejó un muerto

Un incendio en el puente Brooklyn dejó un muerto y al menos cinco personas heridas, informó el Servicio de Emergencias de los Bomberos de Nueva York.
Según reportaron los medios locales, cuatro vehículos colisionaron en el puente y se incendiaron. Testigos indicaron haber escuchado una explosión. Las causas del siniestro aún están en investigación.
(DUMBO, Brooklyn) Car Fire on Brooklyn Bridge — Three vehicles are engulfed in flames and emitting black smoke. FDNY are working to extinguish. https://t.co/ZZylzeGxIY https://t.co/NJeFbCb2mu #CitizenAppNYC pic.twitter.com/fSTLV8wIIF
— Citizen NYC (@CitizenApp_NYC) 21 de noviembre de 2018
Have to say as a New Yorker, any time you see fire and smoke plumes from a NYC landmark it reminds you briefly of September 11th. So sorry for the family of the individual killed in this stunning wreck on the Brooklyn Bridge just before Thanksgiving. pic.twitter.com/EvDvEBIxRR
— Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix) 21 de noviembre de 2018
Alerta Local: Al menos una persona falleció y cinco resultaron heridas en un accidente automovilístico en el puente de Brooklyn @univisionNY pic.twitter.com/yd6dtM0Bvo
— Elian Zidan (@elianzidan1) 21 de noviembre de 2018