Aumentaron a 12 los muertos y a 805 los afectados por el vapeo en EE.UU.

As of 9/24, 805 confirmed & probable patient cases of lung injury associated w/ e-cigarette product use, or vaping were reported by 46 states & one territory. 12 deaths were confirmed. Latest findings from the ongoing investigation. https://t.co/Pz8b5HoeMv pic.twitter.com/F6wGnyh3oS

— CDC (@CDCgov) September 26, 2019